Renowned chef and food writer Dorah Sitole has died

“I was born on 24 September 1953 in Soweto. And perhaps this date foretold that I would go on to build a career committed to celebrating and sharing African cuisine. But the first few years of my life gave no indication of what was to come. In fact, food was limited and for function, rather than pleasure,” Sitole told the publication.

“Growing up in apartheid South Africa, most people I knew had jobs such as teachers, nurses, policemen, clerks or domestic workers. Many of these jobs did not accurately reflect the person's interests or abilities, but were rather a practical choice, just to be employed.

“I, on the other hand, was having the surreal experience of following my passion. The more I learnt about food, the more I wanted to learn,” she said.

Details surrounding her passing were not immediately available.