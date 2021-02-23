Lifestyle

Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen talk fatherhood, politics in new podcast

The podcast was unveiled as Spotify announced it would launch in 85 new markets in the next few days

23 February 2021 - 12:47 By Lisa Richwine
Former US President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen have started a new podcast on Spotify. File photo.
Former US President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen have started a new podcast on Spotify. File photo.
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama and rock music legend Bruce Springsteen debuted a new podcast on Monday where the pair discuss topics ranging from fatherhood and marriage to race and the state of America.

The eight-episode series, called Renegades: Born in the USA, is available exclusively through Spotify Technology SA's music streaming service. The first two episodes were released on Monday.

Before the release of the episodes, Obama shared details of the upcoming podcast in an Instagram post.

In the video shared on the social media platform, Obama and Springsteen are seen walking across a lawn before settling in what appears to be a studio, where they discuss a range of issues.

The former president captioned the video, saying “Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days.

“I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks.”

In the introduction to episode 1, Obama said he and his family and friends had been discussing divisions in the US and how “we find our way back to a more unifying American story”. One of his friends, Obama said, “just happened to be Mr Bruce Springsteen”.

“On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common,” Obama added. “But over the years, what we've found is that we've got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that's given us both so much.”

The podcast was unveiled as Spotify announced it would launch in 85 new markets in the next few days, making the service available to more than 1 billion people around the world.

Spotify offers more than 2.2 million podcasts alongside its music library, including one hosted by Michelle Obama.

— Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Barack in the USA: Obama tells his story, and leaves us wanting more

For those interested in policy, Obama’s book is a near-perfect guide, but it’s a pity there’s not more detail about unity
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What Obama’s book says about Zuma, Mandela, Tutu and the ANC

Former US president Barack Obama has lifted the lid on his thoughts about the state of SA during his presidency and several SA leaders, including ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist: here's who made the list

Former US president Barack Obama has dropped his 2020 summer playlist.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Princess Eugenie shares the name of her baby along with precious photos Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 21 to 27 2021 Lifestyle
  3. Is opening an eatery in a pandemic foolhardy or smart? Restaurateurs weigh in Food
  4. Just like mum? Compare Princess Eugenie and her son's baby snaps Lifestyle
  5. Lay’s salt and vinegar chips are back on shelves and SA is freaking TF out! Food

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges