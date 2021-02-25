Lifestyle

Key nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes

25 February 2021 - 15:17 By Reuters
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host this year's Golden Globes in a bicoastal event. File photo.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host this year's Golden Globes in a bicoastal event. File photo.
Image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The ceremony will be broadcast from New York City and Los Angeles on NBC television at 8pm ET (3am CAT). Following is a list of key film nominations:

MOVIES

 

BEST DRAMA

'Nomadland'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

'Mank'

'The Father'

'Promising Young Woman'

 

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

'Hamilton'

'Palm Springs'

'Music'

'The Prom'

 

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Chadwick Boseman — 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Anthony Hopkins — 'The Father'

Riz Ahmed — 'Sound of Metal'

Gary Oldman — 'Mank'

Tahar Rahim — 'The Mauritanian'

 

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Carey Mulligan — 'Promising Young Woman'

Frances McDormand — 'Nomadland'

Vanessa Kirby — 'Pieces of a Woman'

Viola Davis — 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Andra Day — 'The United States vs Billie Holiday'

 

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Sacha Baron Cohen — 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Dev Patel — 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

James Corden — 'The Prom'

Lin-Manuel Miranda — 'Hamilton'

Andy Samberg — 'Palm Springs'

 

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Maria Bakalova — 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Michelle Pfeiffer — 'French Exit'

Kate Hudson — 'Music'

Rosamund Pike — 'I Care a Lot'

Anya Taylor-Joy — 'Emma'

 

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao — 'Nomadland'

Aaron Sorkin — 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Regina King — 'One Night in Miami'

David Fincher — 'Mank'

Emerald Fennell — 'Promising Young Woman'

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya — 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Sacha Baron Cohen — 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Jared Leto — 'The Little Things'

Bill Murray — 'On the Rocks'

Leslie Odom Jr. — 'One Night in Miami'

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman — 'The Father'

Amanda Seyfried — 'Mank'

Jodie Foster — 'The Mauritanian'

Glenn Close — 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Helena Zengel — 'News of the World'

 

BEST ANIMATED FILM

'The Croods: A New Age'

'Onward'

'Over the Moon'

'Soul'

'Wolfwalkers'

 

BEST FOREIGN FILM

'Another Round' (Denmark)

'La Llorona' (France, Guatemala)

'The Life Ahead' (Italy)

'Minari' (USA)

'Two of Us' — (USA, France)

 

TELEVISION

 

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

'The Crown'

'Lovecraft Country'

'The Mandalorian'

'Ozark'

'Ratched'

 

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

'Schitt's Creek'

'Ted Lasso'

'The Great'

'The Flight Attendant'

'Emily in Paris'

 

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman — 'Ozark'

Josh O'Connor — 'The Crown'

Matthew Rhys — 'Perry Mason'

Al Pacino — 'Hunters'

Bob Odenkirk — 'Better Call Saul'

 

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Olivia Colman — 'The Crown'

Jodie Comer — 'Killing Eve'

Emma Corrin — 'The Crown'

Laura Linney — 'Ozark'

Sarah Paulson — 'Ratched'

 

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Eugene Levy — 'Schitt's Creek'

Jason Sudeikis — 'Ted Lasso'

Ramy Youssef — 'Ramy'

Don Cheadle — 'Black Monday'

Nicholas Hoult — 'The Great'

 

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Catherine O'Hara — 'Schitt's Creek'

Elle Fanning — 'The Great'

Kaley Cuoco — 'The Flight Attendant'

Jane Levy — 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Lily Collins — 'Emily in Paris'

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

'Normal People'

'The Queen's Gambit'

'Small Axe'

'The Undoing'

'Unorthodox' 

MORE

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to co-host 2021 Golden Globes from separate cities

The Golden Globes ceremony at the end of February will take place from both Los Angeles and New York, organisers said on Tuesday, and those nominated ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

2021 Oscars will be an in person event, 'broadcast live from multiple locations'

No host has been announced.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organisers ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lay’s salt and vinegar chips are back on shelves and SA is freaking TF out! Food
  2. Royals to appear in TV special hours before Harry, Meghan's Oprah interview is ... Lifestyle
  3. Ashley Judd praises Joburg hospital after near-fatal accident Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Buffalo protects her calf from a leopard ... only to run into a lion Travel
  5. Clever, cost-savvy décor ideas to steal from Minnie Dlamini-Jones' nursery Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...