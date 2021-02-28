Movies

'Coming 2 America' is 'African excellence' on a grand scale, says Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes and co-star Tracy Morgan share what they hope audiences will take away from the much-anticipated sequel to 'Coming to America'

Wesley Snipes auditioned for a role in the original Coming to America, but didn't make the cut. The veteran star jokes: "It made me feel extremely disappointed. I wanted to quit the business and re-evaluate my purpose for living."



Those feelings were made worse when he saw the film on its release in 1988. "It was magical and the imagery was magical and it was a cast of actors I'd long admired."..