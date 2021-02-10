Lots more MaXhosa outfits to spot in 'Coming to America 2', says designer

There was great excitement when Eddie Murphy was spotted sporting a design by leading local designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa in the trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to the hit comedy Coming to America.

Eagle-eyed fashionistas would have noted however that Murphy’s vest wasn’t the only MaXhosa Africa design to appear on screen: SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha also stars in the flick and can be seen wearing one of his garments.

Ngxokolo, who says he’s still feeling “surreal” about having his work featured in such a prominent film, was particularly chuffed about this. He explains that Mbatha actually schooled the cast of Coming to America 2 about the heritage behind the brand’s designs (his signature prints are inspired by traditional Xhosa beadwork patterns).