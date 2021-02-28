Series Review

'Tali's Baby Diary' milks SA's ability to laugh at ourselves for all it's worth

This light-hearted satirical comedy is welcome distraction in these anxious times

Julia Anastasopoulos throws off her wedding gown and dons some trendy maternity wear for the return of her uncomfortably recognisable but beloved Cape Town kugel creation Tali Shapiro in the sequel to the Safta award-winning mockumentary, Tali's Wedding Diary.



Called Tali's Baby Diary, the 10-part series picks up where the 2017 original left off. Recently married and busily forging a career as a fitness Instagram star, Tali's world is thrown into disarray when it turns out that hubby Darren's (Anton Taylor) "David Schwimmers" can actually "schwim" and she's going to have a baby...