Review

'Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell' delves into the troubled life of a talented rapper

Notorious B.I.G's doting and beloved mother, Violetta Wallace, and some of his lifelong friends give insight into his early years in this Netflix movie

Hot on the heels of his posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year comes another film about Christopher George Latore Wallace, the man most know as the Notorious B.I.G.



What sets director Emmett Malloy's Netflix documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell apart is that it doesn't focus on the infamous East Coast/West Coast hip-hop feud that resulted in the deaths of its two main protagonists — Tupac Shakur in 1996 and B.I.G. in 1997. Instead Malloy, with the blessing and participation of Wallace's doting and beloved mother Violetta and some of the rapper's lifelong friends, makes use of previously unseen home video footage and interviews with family and friends to examine the early years of Wallace's 24 years of life...