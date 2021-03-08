‘Disgusted but not surprised’ — Twitter responds to alleged concern among royals about Archie’s ‘dark’ skin

Social media users were left shocked by revelations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the US on Sunday.

Meghan, who is expecting her second child, claimed there were several conversations with Harry about how dark Archie’s skin tone would be. Meghan said the conversations happened before Archie was born.

“There were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born,” revealed Meghan.

Shocked at the remarks, Oprah responded: “What? Who is having that conversation with you? There’s a conversation with [Harry] about how dark the baby is going to be?”

Meghan told Oprah: “Potentially, and what that would look like.”

The Duchess of Sussex would not reveal the name of the senior member of the royal family, saying “it would be very damaging to them”.