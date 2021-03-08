‘Disgusted but not surprised’ — Twitter responds to alleged concern among royals about Archie’s ‘dark’ skin
Social media users were left shocked by revelations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the US on Sunday.
Meghan, who is expecting her second child, claimed there were several conversations with Harry about how dark Archie’s skin tone would be. Meghan said the conversations happened before Archie was born.
“There were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born,” revealed Meghan.
Shocked at the remarks, Oprah responded: “What? Who is having that conversation with you? There’s a conversation with [Harry] about how dark the baby is going to be?”
Meghan told Oprah: “Potentially, and what that would look like.”
The Duchess of Sussex would not reveal the name of the senior member of the royal family, saying “it would be very damaging to them”.
Meghan Markle says there were concerns in 🇬🇧 Royal family about her child's skin color.— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 8, 2021
“You’re not going to tell me who had that conversation?" Oprah asks.
“I think that would be very damaging to them.” #OprahMeghanHarry
pic.twitter.com/2HAda9ICEN
Harry did not reveal details about the conversations regarding Archie’s skin tone. He described the moment as “a bit awkward” and said he was “a bit shocked”.
Reuters reports that Meghan claimed that concerns around Archie’s skin tone partly prevented the royal family from making him a prince.
“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol and said he wasn’t going to receive security,” she said.
Here are some of the reactions:
I hope that next baby has an extra kiss from the sun... #OprahMeghanHarry— Eunique’s Playing #CultureTags (@eunique) March 8, 2021
They were worried about Archie’s skin colour— Blossom (@elmasybo) March 8, 2021
Disgusted but not surprised #OprahMeghanHarry
The fact that Meghan said it would be damaging to say who she had the conversation with regarding Archie’s skin colour let’s me know that it’s a senior member of the royal family. #HarryandMeghanonOprah— Ivie #EndSARS (@_iamivie) March 8, 2021
Lmao the royal family really sit down and bet on Archie skin colour. That conversation had to be so sporty— Rum Raider (@TyThaNegus_) March 8, 2021
In my head I keep hearing 'THEY DISCUSSED ARCHIE'S SKIN COLOUR' screaming, on repeat— Tab J Thomas (@CharlesBotkin) March 8, 2021
So the royals had concerns about how dark Archie’s skin colour would be before he was born smh I always knew they were racists.— The People’s Champ 💯🤟🏽 (@TroopzAFC) March 8, 2021
Princess Diana looking down on Meghan as the proudest mother in law right now!! #HarryandMeghanonOprah
The part about Archie's potential skin colour was absolutely sickening #OprahMeghanHarry— The South East London Girl (@MissPaulaGreen) March 8, 2021