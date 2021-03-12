WATCH | This spoof of Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey 'chatting in Zulu' will make your day
SA TV writer, satirist and actor Wendy Gumede created a hilarious spoof of the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The creative added a voice-over which is narrated in isiZulu and the facial expressions and hand gestures are spot on.
In it, Meghan “tells Oprah” that Queen Elizabeth tried to prevent her from spilling the tea because Prince Philip was ill.
Unfazed Meghan responded: “He's not sick that one, he's already kicked the bucket.”
Sisonke Meg oe! 🤍 #TheBlackWendyVO #ThisIsSatire #MeaningNoneOfThisIsReal 🤣
I intentionally didn’t make the VO about the actual contents of the real interview because I felt like everything that was shared should be handled with care and consideration. I’m a comedian but I’d never make fun of someone else’s vulnerability. I’d never mock their courage. 🤍— Wendy Gumede (@theblackwendy) March 8, 2021
Though Oprah was shocked at Meghan's bravery, she agreed that Prince Philip doesn't look strong.
She then asked what Meghan's next move would be, to which The Duchess of Sussex said, “I'll just focus on our family”, a reference to the royal split and Meghan and Harry's move to the US.
In the real world, Queen Elizabeth responded to the interview in which Meghan accused the family of racism and detailed alleged media intrusion by the British press.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” Queen Elizabeth said.