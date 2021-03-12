WATCH | This spoof of Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey 'chatting in Zulu' will make your day

Though Oprah was shocked at Meghan's bravery, she agreed that Prince Philip doesn't look strong.

She then asked what Meghan's next move would be, to which The Duchess of Sussex said, “I'll just focus on our family”, a reference to the royal split and Meghan and Harry's move to the US.

In the real world, Queen Elizabeth responded to the interview in which Meghan accused the family of racism and detailed alleged media intrusion by the British press.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” Queen Elizabeth said.