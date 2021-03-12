Lifestyle

WATCH | This spoof of Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey 'chatting in Zulu' will make your day

12 March 2021 - 08:10
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth pose for a picture in London on June 26 2018.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth pose for a picture in London on June 26 2018.
Image: John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters/File photo

SA TV writer, satirist and actor Wendy Gumede created a hilarious spoof of the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The creative added a voice-over which is narrated in isiZulu and the facial expressions and hand gestures are spot on.

In it, Meghan “tells Oprah” that Queen Elizabeth tried to prevent her from spilling the tea because Prince Philip was ill.

Unfazed Meghan responded: “He's not sick that one, he's already kicked the bucket.”

Though Oprah was shocked at Meghan's bravery, she agreed that Prince Philip doesn't look strong.

She then asked what Meghan's next move would be, to which The Duchess of Sussex said, “I'll just focus on our family”, a reference to the royal split and Meghan and Harry's move to the US.

In the real world, Queen Elizabeth responded to the interview in which Meghan accused the family of racism and detailed alleged media intrusion by the British press.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” Queen Elizabeth said.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan doesn’t believe claims made by Meghan and Harry in Oprah Winfrey interview — here’s why

British commentator and TV host Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they made damning allegations against the UK ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

LISTEN | Queen Elizabeth breaks her silence after Harry and Meghan interview​

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday issued a short response to the explosive interview her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave to ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

It wasn't just the royals Meghan slammed, the Markle family was also lashed

Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, told ITV he leaked a controversial letter because there had been false reports about him in the press.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Piers Morgan in the spotlight: Thousands of complaints, attacks on ... Lifestyle
  2. Here's what Queen Elizabeth has to say about Harry and Meghan's accusations Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Piers Morgan leaves British TV show after taking a dig at Meghan Markle Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Cute interaction between wild dog pups disrupted by male lion on a ... Travel
  5. Piers Morgan doesn’t believe claims made by Meghan and Harry in Oprah Winfrey ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...