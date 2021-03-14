Lifestyle

Instapoetry: Redefining genre for millennials, or art form going from bad to verse?

Despite what critics might say, there's no denying that Instapoets are defining the poetry for Gen Ys

14 March 2021 - 00:02 By Jessica Brodie

Let's be frank, there are not many upsides to social media. We are well aware that the social media we consume is tantamount to mental junk food. Yet, while we mourn the loss of culture as we know it, one archaic art form is fighting back. Poetry is booming.

There are a host of young poets whose work has found a home on Instagram, and this is translating to a resurgence in poetry's popularity beyond the social media platform. Two years ago, Instagram poet Rupi Kaur's book Milk and Honey became the biggest selling poetry book of all time, with 3.5-million sales, replacing Homer's The Iliad...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'We're not a racist family': William breaks silence after Meghan, Harry ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | This spoof of Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey 'chatting in Zulu' will ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Cute interaction between wild dog pups disrupted by male lion on a ... Travel
  4. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  5. Piers Morgan and Meghan’s history deciphered: Why he always goes for her Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...