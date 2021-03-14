Instapoetry: Redefining genre for millennials, or art form going from bad to verse?

Despite what critics might say, there's no denying that Instapoets are defining the poetry for Gen Ys

Let's be frank, there are not many upsides to social media. We are well aware that the social media we consume is tantamount to mental junk food. Yet, while we mourn the loss of culture as we know it, one archaic art form is fighting back. Poetry is booming.



There are a host of young poets whose work has found a home on Instagram, and this is translating to a resurgence in poetry's popularity beyond the social media platform. Two years ago, Instagram poet Rupi Kaur's book Milk and Honey became the biggest selling poetry book of all time, with 3.5-million sales, replacing Homer's The Iliad...