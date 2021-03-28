Lifestyle

Princely sum: Pig's portrait of Harry fetches R50,000

28 March 2021 - 00:00

Prince Harry may not know it, but thanks to him Pigcasso the painting pig has snuffled up another R50,000 to help the cause of farm animals.

That’s the price Patrick Reich, a vegan art-lover in Spain, has paid for a portrait of the Duke of Sussex by the heavyweight porcine expressionist...

