Princely sum: Pig's portrait of Harry fetches R50,000
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Prince Harry may not know it, but thanks to him Pigcasso the painting pig has snuffled up another R50,000 to help the cause of farm animals.
That’s the price Patrick Reich, a vegan art-lover in Spain, has paid for a portrait of the Duke of Sussex by the heavyweight porcine expressionist...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.