'I miss the energy': Celeb share what they've missed this awards season

19 April 2021 - 13:49 By Reuters
Actress Rosamund Pike.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This year's Hollywood awards season has swapped the buzzing red carpets and swanky parties for empty auditoriums and celebrities joining ceremonies virtually from home.

Below are quotes from actors and directors on what they have missed — or not — about the usually busy awards season:

Gal Gadot

“I miss seeing people and physically interacting with people. I don’t miss the red carpets that much. ... It's so much easier to do everything from comfy clothes and Uggs (boots). But I definitely miss hugging people.”

Riz Ahmed

“There's something quite grounding and humbling about it ... swanning around from glamorous party to glamorous party, you do an interview where people are patting you on the back and then you’ve got to go and do the laundry and go and do the dishes and just get on with your daily life.”

Rosamund Pike

“I will miss that sense of camaraderie that you do get with award ceremonies and the ability to share a particular moment of cinematic history with the other people involved in that year. That’s always a very rewarding experience. But that is not to be this year.”

The Oscars are yet to happen, but it's already been a year of historic firsts

Diversity and newbies dominate the 2021 Academy Award's nominations list
1 day ago

Katherine Heigl

“I miss the gowns but I also don't miss the gowns. They are very uncomfortable ... those Spanx, they really just cut off air flow.”

Mads Mikkelsen

“I’ve tried it a few times and it’s always spectacular to be there, so I can live with one year when it doesn’t happen.”

Cynthia Erivo

“I miss being able to look a person in the eye, face-to-face, in-person and say, 'Well done and I've missed you. I haven't seen you for ages, how are you?' And sometimes those awards are really the only place that we get to do that because we're everywhere.”

Thomas Vinterberg

“It's strange to celebrate online. Luckily, I have a great family and great close friends who can come by and drink champagne with me occasionally.”

Marsai Martin

“I miss the energy and the love on red carpets and getting to see people that I don't usually see. ... And I love getting dressed and being all girlie and cute. But ... during Zoom I can wear sweats and all that, and it's good — the pros and cons.” 

Reuters

