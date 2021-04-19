'I miss the energy': Celeb share what they've missed this awards season

This year's Hollywood awards season has swapped the buzzing red carpets and swanky parties for empty auditoriums and celebrities joining ceremonies virtually from home.

Below are quotes from actors and directors on what they have missed — or not — about the usually busy awards season:

Gal Gadot

“I miss seeing people and physically interacting with people. I don’t miss the red carpets that much. ... It's so much easier to do everything from comfy clothes and Uggs (boots). But I definitely miss hugging people.”

Riz Ahmed

“There's something quite grounding and humbling about it ... swanning around from glamorous party to glamorous party, you do an interview where people are patting you on the back and then you’ve got to go and do the laundry and go and do the dishes and just get on with your daily life.”

Rosamund Pike

“I will miss that sense of camaraderie that you do get with award ceremonies and the ability to share a particular moment of cinematic history with the other people involved in that year. That’s always a very rewarding experience. But that is not to be this year.”