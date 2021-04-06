Late Chadwick Boseman among the history-making winners at the 2021 SAG Awards

Courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 and jazz period film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom were the big winners at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards this week.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 set during a Vietnam War protest in 1968, took the prize for best ensemble with a cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance.

Langella credited writer and director Aaron Sorkin for the win, saying his “voice is the soul of this movie.”

All four of the top-winning film actors — best actor/actress and best supporting actor/actress — were people of colour, the first time this has happened in the SAG awards' 27-year history.