Popcorn salad with dressing? Twitter can’t stomach this viral food trend
A viral food trend has left many social media users doing a double take and saying WTF!
The trend in question is popcorn salad made by Molly Yeh on her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm.
A video clip from the show went viral on social media platforms, including TikTok.
The salad recipe is a mixture of popcorn, mayonnaise, cheese powder and vegetables.
It is decorated with celery leaves and watercress so it becomes the centrepiece of any dinner table.
In the video, Yeh can be heard trying to convince viewers how good the salad tastes.
“The texture of the popcorn is so weirdly good,” she said.
“I just can’t get enough of it.”
“This is my kind of salad. This salad is going to crunch, I mean crush at our party.”
According to Yeh, it takes about 30 to 40 minutes to make the salad, including cooling time.
The video clip has garnered more than 3.2 million views and drew mixed reactions.
Critics said the soggy popcorn salad was a “crime against humanity”.
Ooooo why did this just make me so mad 😭😭😭 popcorn salad is a crime against humanity— Ali ❥ (@alispelmannn) April 13, 2021
If you looked at the popcorn salad and thought, “Hmm, that looks good,” then I never want to hear you talk about being worried about what’s in the Covid vaccine.— Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) April 11, 2021
I believe in the fundamental right of every human being to pursue their happiness, but I am drawing the line at popcorn salad.— Cody Daigle-Orians 🏳️🌈 (@CDaigleOrians) April 12, 2021
That lady really got on the food network and put popcorn.. in the salad pic.twitter.com/FYJmZtZbqJ— ً (@illustjuan) April 12, 2021
Me adding a little extra Mayo to the popcorn salad so it gets extra soggy☺️ pic.twitter.com/fRGi19E8cT— Maria de las Tontas (@REBL_103) April 12, 2021
When I find the mf who put popcorn salad on my Christian TL pic.twitter.com/bZUqrqbxbx— Nick Gurr 2.0 (@shxn_LT) April 12, 2021
Here it is! I made The popcorn salad, I liked it but wouldn’t make it again i give it a 6 out of 10 , pic.twitter.com/6OiHFShbLF— LoLo Idaho 🥔 (@Elle_Pletnick) April 16, 2021