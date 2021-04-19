Food

Popcorn salad with dressing? Twitter can’t stomach this viral food trend

19 April 2021 - 07:44
A viral food trend has left many social media users gagging. File photo.
Image: iStock

A viral food trend has left many social media users doing a double take and saying WTF!

The trend in question is popcorn salad made by Molly Yeh on her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm.

A video clip from the show went viral on social media platforms, including TikTok.

The salad recipe is a mixture of popcorn, mayonnaise, cheese powder and vegetables.

It is decorated with celery leaves and watercress so it becomes the centrepiece of any dinner table.

In the video, Yeh can be heard trying to convince viewers how good the salad tastes.

“The texture of the popcorn is so weirdly good,” she said.

“I just can’t get enough of it.”

“This is my kind of salad. This salad is going to crunch, I mean crush at our party.”

According to Yeh, it takes about 30 to 40 minutes to make the salad, including cooling time.

The video clip has garnered more than 3.2 million views and drew mixed reactions.

Critics said the soggy popcorn salad was a “crime against humanity”.

