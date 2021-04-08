Food

UCook turns sommelier by adding wine pairings to its meal kits

Each month, the meal kit delivery service will be partnering with a different local wine estate

08 April 2021
UCook's succulent lamb rump dish pairs perfectly with a Delheim Merlot.
Image: Supplied/UCook

When it comes to planning a dinner party, a romantic dinner for two, or a special family get-together a UCook meal kit takes away all the stress.

You choose a dish and the quality ingredients you need to make it will be delivered to your door, already measured out, complete with a recipe card with the simple step-by-step instructions you’ll need to cook it.

And, as if that doesn’t sound effortless enough, they’ll now also supply a bottle of wine that’s the perfect match to your meal.

Each month, UCook will be partnering with one of SA’s top wine producers, who’ll expertly pair some of their tipples with the various meal kits on offer.

April’s featured estate is Delheim Wines and the unique pairings on offer are sure to make your mouth water.

The succulent lamb rump, served with a warm quinoa salad and roasted butternut, and paired with a Delheim Merlot would go down as a treat on a cool autumn evening.

Lovers of Asian food will enjoy the spicy peanut satay chicken with mung bean noodles; it’s accompanied by a crisp Delheim Savignon Blanc to cut through all that richness.

For vegetarians, there’s a delicious-sounding Tex Mex sweet potato dish with black bean chilli and fresh salsa teamed with a Delheim Pinotage Rosé.

Of course, you can order a meal kit without the wine, pick your own pairing from the wines on offer, or order the wine alone.

And, if you’re still in any need of convincing, remember that by selecting one of their wine paired meal kits, you’ll be supporting SA’s wine producers who, like so many in the hospitality industry, have taken a battering due to the impact of Covid-19 and the restriction on alcohol sales.

For more information, visit ucook.co.za

