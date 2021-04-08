UCook turns sommelier by adding wine pairings to its meal kits

When it comes to planning a dinner party, a romantic dinner for two, or a special family get-together a UCook meal kit takes away all the stress.

You choose a dish and the quality ingredients you need to make it will be delivered to your door, already measured out, complete with a recipe card with the simple step-by-step instructions you’ll need to cook it.

And, as if that doesn’t sound effortless enough, they’ll now also supply a bottle of wine that’s the perfect match to your meal.

Each month, UCook will be partnering with one of SA’s top wine producers, who’ll expertly pair some of their tipples with the various meal kits on offer.