WATCH | Google Earth's time-lapse tool puts a spotlight on climate change

Google Earth has added a time-lapse feature to the popular platform, providing a glimpse into how climate change, urbanisation and deforestation have altered the planet over the last four decades.

Created with 24 million satellite images, along with 800 curated videos and interactive guides, the feature allows users to see a time-lapse of any place on the planet, using inputs from the NASA, US Geological Survey's Landsat program and the European Union's Copernicus program.

Climate change is causing more frequent and severe flooding, droughts, storms and heatwaves as average global temperatures rise to new records.