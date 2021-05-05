Inverroche features four leading creators of African luxury in new film

The Inverroche film is an extraordinary creative expression of a pioneering spirit, which is aptly called Pioneering by Nature. It features bold and distinct fashion designer Palesa Mokubung, award-winning ceramicist Zizipo Poswa, culinary artist extraordinaire Wandile Mabaso, and pioneering Inverroche founder Lorna Scott.

In making the film, the four pioneers of the present invited the outside world into the inner world of a pioneer’s process. Using raw materials, tools and other creative artefacts, the main characters of the film bring together beautiful creations, led by powerful vision.

Stillbaai, the Bay of Sleeping Beauty, with its striking African Fynbos botanicals, is the film location. This is also where the Inverroche Distillery was established and where its story is refined and crafted as a pioneer of artisanal African luxury gin.

Watch the film below: