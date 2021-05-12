Lifestyle

WATCH | Famous TikTok talking dog just got hella deep with this profound question

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 May 2021 - 14:00
Bunny 'the talking dog' gave a deep response.
Image: Instagram/ I am Bunny

Just when you think you have got it all sorted out, a dog on the internet sends you spiralling by questioning the meaning of life.

Bunny the Sheepadoodle has become a viral sensation on Instagram and TikTok for her ability to use an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device to ask and respond to hilarious questions.

A few months ago she looked in the mirror and asked who it was, and recently caught many off guard when she asked what a dog was.

It was too deep for some, who freaked out at the thought that Bunny may becoming more self-aware.

According to Salon, Bunny is one of nearly 2,600 dogs and 300 cats enrolled in the “They Can Talk” study, aiming to understand if animals can communicate with humans through AAC systems.

The system was originally used to help humans with communication disorders, and features giant buttons which speak single words when pressed, to form sentences.

