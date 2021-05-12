WATCH | Famous TikTok talking dog just got hella deep with this profound question

Just when you think you have got it all sorted out, a dog on the internet sends you spiralling by questioning the meaning of life.

Bunny the Sheepadoodle has become a viral sensation on Instagram and TikTok for her ability to use an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device to ask and respond to hilarious questions.

A few months ago she looked in the mirror and asked who it was, and recently caught many off guard when she asked what a dog was.

It was too deep for some, who freaked out at the thought that Bunny may becoming more self-aware.