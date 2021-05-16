Zooming in on Watershed's new album, 'Elephant in the Room'

The popular local band found inspiration in the lockdown to create tracks that reflect the times we're living in. Frontman Craig Hinds tells us more

As Zoom fatigue sets in for many people, the thought of another work meeting held over the app is enough to make them roll their eyes. "Creativity", "collaboration" — those are often the words used to describe a sense of what's been lost without face-to-face interaction with colleagues.



But for the guys from Watershed, Zoom was the only way to communicate while they were putting together their seventh studio album during a large part of last year...