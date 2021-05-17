Phumzile Van Damme feared sister Qiniso would get ‘undeserved cruelty’ on ‘The Bachelorette SA’

The latest episode of The Bachelorette SA was met with a sigh of relief from DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, the sister of Qiniso who starred as the bachelorette on the show.

The model had 22 men vying for her attention on the show and fans have seen romance, affection and break-ups.

In the recent Men Tell All episode which aired on Friday, Qiniso met the men she had rejected throughout the season to iron out issues before the finale.

The DA MP opened up about her fear and said she was worried about Qiniso joining the show in case she was met with “undeserved cruelty”.