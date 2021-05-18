Lifestyle

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent beau in 'tiny, intimate' ceremony

The singer tied the knot with Dalton Gomez whom she started dating in January 2020

18 May 2021 - 07:39 By Reuters
Ariana Grande has secretly wed her boyfriend Dalton Gomez this past weekend. File image.
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer's representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday.

Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January 2020.

“They got married,” Grande's representative told People magazine. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.”

Celebrity website TMZ said the wedding took place at Grande's home in Montecito, Southern California.

The Thank u, Next singer announced her engagement to Gomez in December 2020, having started dating about a year before.

Grande was previously engaged briefly to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 but they split about five months later.

Grande was also in a long relationship with rapper Mac Miller, who died of an accidental drug overdose about four months after their relationship ended in 2018. 

