WATCH | 'Stupid, lucky' woman hops over barrier to feed monkeys Cheetos

25 May 2021 - 09:11 By Khanyisile Ngcobo

A US woman took the “being one with nature” mantra a step too far when she hopped over a barrier into an enclosure to feed two spider monkeys Cheetos.

The alarming incident happened at the El Paso zoo on Sunday and was captured on video by a bewildered visitor.

In the video, the woman can be seen sitting beside a waterfall while feeding the monkeys — named Libby and Sunday according to ABC 7 — some Hot Cheetos. 

She's then seen happily exiting the enclosure after accomplishing her mission.

The zoo has branded the woman “stupid” and “lucky” in the wake of the incident and said the monkeys may be a “little shaken up by the incident” but are fine.

