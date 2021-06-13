Miss SA hopeful shrugs off criticism for not being 'Zulu enough'
13 June 2021 - 00:03
When Durban community radio DJ Fikile Cele posted her Miss SA entry video on social media it didn’t click with the cyber community, who vilified and bullied her for mispronouncing her surname and not being fluent in her mother tongue, Zulu.
With entries for this year’s pageant closing on June 24, Cele, 22, who was raised in Chatsworth by adoptive parents, plucked up the courage to throw her hat in the ring and submitted the mandatory video explaining why she was doing so...
