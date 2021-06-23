WATCH | He's at it again! 'Spider-Man' drops in at papal audience

A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday: “Spider-Man”.

A man dressed in a full, skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the comic book character — including head cover — was sitting in a VIP section of the audience in the Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard.

He sat quietly next to a priest dressed in black who appeared unperturbed by the colourful character with big white eyes in the next seat.

It was not immediately clear why “Spider-Man” had joined the audience.

Of course SA is no stranger to seeing “Spider-Man” out and about in public — and entertaining audiences with his snazzy dance moves.

Last month, several video clips emerged on social media showing a man garbed in the superhero outfit, doing the gwara gwara and vosho, much to the delight of his local “fans”.

- Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo