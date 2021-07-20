Brazilian sets new world record with 951 burpees in one hour — but aim was 1,000

Burpees are the gym exercise everyone loves to hate. You start in a standing position. Bend down, and with hands on the ground, hop your legs back into a push-up. Reverse and stand up again.

Repeat 951 times. That is how many burpees a Brazilian man living in Singapore completed in an hour, setting a new Guinness World Record in a fundraising effort for his niece who was born with severe heart disease last year.

Last month’s record-setting endeavour by Cassiano Rodrigues Laureano, who turned 35 on the day of the attempt, was verified by Guinness Record adjudicators on Monday.

“I’m tired”, Laureano said after completing the record at the city’s Tricolor Fight Team gym, where he teaches.

“It didn’t go as smoothly as I thought it would but I’m very, very happy with the accomplishment.”