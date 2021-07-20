Escape plans, prenups and pointing fingers: Ndumiso Ngcobo’s top read columns

Take me away to anywhere but here

I’m writing this on Wednesday July 14 2021. Today is my daughter’s birthday. I’m at my mother’s house in the Valley of a Thousand Hills. My daughter is hardly 15 minutes away, in Sherwood. Getting to her is a bit tricky.

There are burly, hairy and exceedingly angry men blocking Old Main Road in Botha’s Hill. Last night they had six or seven women lying face-first on the ground, next to a van laden with plasma televisions. All the women had been stripped naked. In freezing 5°C weather.

I was told by the commanders of the roadblock that these were looting proceeds. Frankly speaking, I wanted one of those plasma TVs, but hey, I don’t have R20,000 lying around. And I have no reason to doubt the word of these straight-shooting, responsible citizens. They spoke very good English.

As I drove down the winding road towards KwaPhothwe Hardware (or Valley Trading, as it is called now), I had an epiphany. I actually don’t want to be here right now. SA. And no, I don’t think there’s a better place to be. But borders are closed. And from what I hear, things are worse in my preferred destination within the borders of SA: Pongola on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

