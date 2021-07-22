There was no 'Miss SA privilege': Pageant clears the air on Shudufhadzo Musida's graduation

The Miss SA organisation has told TimesLIVE there was no preferential treatment of Shudufhadzo Musida during her Wits University graduation on Tuesday.

A video of Musida walking across the stage at the university in the presence of vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi triggered questions and criticism of the beauty queen on social media.

However, Miss SA said Musida attended the ceremony virtually, along with other graduates.

“Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida took part online, from her apartment in Sandton, in the University of Witwatersrand’s virtual ceremony, along with all students who were graduating.

"She was later invited by vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi to a meeting to discuss the mental health initiatives she has taken part in during her reign,” said the organisation.

Musida partnered with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) to host weekly series #Mindful Mondays to raise awareness on and educate about mental wellness.