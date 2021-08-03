Lifestyle

Bill Gates and Melinda French are officially divorced

03 August 2021 - 07:57 By Brendan O'Brien
Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce has been finalised, according to court documents. File photo.
Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce has been finalised, according to court documents. File photo.
Image: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalised on Monday, a court document showed.

The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Gateses said at the time that they had reached agreement on how to divide their marital assets.

No details of that agreement were disclosed in the final divorce order filed on Monday in King County Superior Court in Seattle.

The court did not issue money, property or spousal support judgments in the divorce. It said the couple must comply with the terms of the separation contract that was not filed in King County Superior Court.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to Covid-19 relief.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Bill, Melinda Gates explore changes to foundation but 'no decisions have been made': report

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Gates Foundation, $130m mansion: The wealth and philanthropy of Bill and Melinda Gates

Reactions continue pouring in after the shocking news of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce after more than two decades of marriage.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, shaking philanthropic world

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said on Monday that they have decided to divorce, unnerving the philanthropic world.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai Food
  2. Work in progress: Should we say goodbye to the office for good? Lifestyle
  3. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town's world-famous Test Kitchen to close permanently Food
  5. Champagne of local apple ciders comes tops in global contest Food

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...