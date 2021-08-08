Bite-Sized Reviews
'Your Honour', 'The Flight Attendant': Five new shows to stream now
Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest documentaries and series
08 August 2021 - 00:00
YOUR HONOUR
Bryan Cranston stars in this grim drama adapted from an Israeli series and relocated to the humid heat of New Orleans. Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a respected judge whose life is thrown into chaos when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that leaves the son of a local mobster gruesomely dead. As he works to protect his son, Desiato strays increasingly far from the righteous path he's spent his life walking as an upholder of justice...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.