Bite-Sized Reviews

'Your Honour', 'The Flight Attendant': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest documentaries and series

YOUR HONOUR



Bryan Cranston stars in this grim drama adapted from an Israeli series and relocated to the humid heat of New Orleans. Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a respected judge whose life is thrown into chaos when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that leaves the son of a local mobster gruesomely dead. As he works to protect his son, Desiato strays increasingly far from the righteous path he's spent his life walking as an upholder of justice...