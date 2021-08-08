Lifestyle

Bite-Sized Reviews

'Your Honour', 'The Flight Attendant': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest documentaries and series

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
08 August 2021 - 00:00

YOUR HONOUR

Bryan Cranston stars in this grim drama adapted from an Israeli series and relocated to the humid heat of New Orleans. Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a respected judge whose life is thrown into chaos when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that leaves the son of a local mobster gruesomely dead. As he works to protect his son, Desiato strays increasingly far from the righteous path he's spent his life walking as an upholder of justice...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  2. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  3. How funky velskoene ended up on the SA Olympic team's feet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Home, sweet downsized home: The tiny house movement has arrived in SA Home & Gardening
  5. Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...