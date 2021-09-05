TikTok's appeal is that 'anyone can do it', say top SA influencers

Paula Andropolous chats to local TikTok personalities to find out why (and how) this video-sharing app has captured the imaginations of a whole generation

TikTok: the name alone is enough to spark trepidation (and intrigue) in the hearts of almost everyone older than 25. When it comes to our general levels of aptitude in navigating this burgeoning social media giant, we might as well be Boomers - which is to say, we didn't come of age using this technology.



But the astonishing growth and ubiquity of the platform is making it harder and harder to ignore, and there's no question that not only is TikTok here to stay, it's also redefining digital consumption as we know it...