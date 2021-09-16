SPOTLIGHT | Cinemas' 8pm show is back; win movie tickets; 'Matrix Resurrections' & 'Dune' sneak peeks

In this week’s episode we have a look at all things cinema, from current releases to the trailers of keenly awaited movies, and we celebrate extended moviegoing times, as the 8pm show slot returns.

We have a look this week's new cinema release Copshop, with Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo in a fast action fest for all adrenalin junkies.

We also get a first glimpse of the recently launched The Matrix Resurrections trailer. A whopping $1.6bn and 22 years later (yes, Neo, Trinity and Morpheus introduced us to the blue vs red pill in 1999), film fans have reason to be extremely excited about Lana Wachowski’s next Matrix franchise release (also on Imax) at cinemas in December this year. See the full trailer in the link below.

Another eagerly awaited release is the new Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Sicario) movie Dune: Part One. It delivers a visual, sound and format feast, based on the science- fiction classic, with an outstanding cast including Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac. Dune will release in cinemas, in 3D, 4DX and Imax, from October 22.

Spotlight presenter Collette Prince returns to the joys of cinema, braving horror film Malignant, as promised.

Watch the clip on how actors around the world are celebrating enjoying movies on the big screen again. Also look out for the clip detailing the wide variety of movies now on offer, and join the poll to indicate which movie wins your vote now that lockdown level 2 allows more time for big-screen entertainment.

Click to have a look at the trailers and other clips of these great movies below:

With all this good news, it’s safe to sign off this week with: “Grab your popcorn and see you at the movies!”