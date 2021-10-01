'He was family': Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused at age nine

Singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of nine by a music teacher who was part of her family.

The Turn the Beat Around singer spoke for the first time about the abuse on an episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans that was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

She did not identify the man but said he threatened to kill her mother if she spoke about the abuse.

“He was family, but not close family. He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me,” said Estefan, now 64.

“I told him, 'This cannot happen, you cannot do this.' He goes: 'Your father’s in Vietnam, your mother's alone and I will kill her if you tell her.'”