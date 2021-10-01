Lifestyle

'He was family': Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused at age nine

01 October 2021 - 11:33 By Jill Serjeant
Gloria Estefan has revealed she was sexually abused as a young girl. File photo.
Gloria Estefan has revealed she was sexually abused as a young girl. File photo.
Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of nine by a music teacher who was part of her family.

The Turn the Beat Around singer spoke for the first time about the abuse on an episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans that was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

She did not identify the man but said he threatened to kill her mother if she spoke about the abuse.

“He was family, but not close family. He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me,” said Estefan, now 64.

“I told him, 'This cannot happen, you cannot do this.' He goes: 'Your father’s in Vietnam, your mother's alone and I will kill her if you tell her.'”

For the first time, Gloria reveals her own traumatic childhood experience with a sexual predator in a powerful...

Posted by Red Table Talk: The Estefans on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Estefan said when she did eventually tell her mother, she called the police but they discouraged the family from taking the matter further because of the trauma Estefan would have to undergo by testifying.

“That's the one thing that I feel bad about, knowing that there must have been other victims,” the singer said.

Estefan, who was born in Cuba and went to Miami as a young child, went on to become one of the biggest Latin pop stars of the 1980s and 1990s, with hits like Conga and Get On Your Feet.

The Facebook Watch show is hosted by Estefan, her daughter Emily and niece Lili, and covers personal stories as well as wider topics.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Pebetsi Matlaila on 2021: 'I personally believe the devil is after me'

The Skeem Saam actress opened up about mental health struggles, unemployment and having allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of 'someone she trusted'
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

From predator to Martin Luther King Jr: Five key moments from R Kelly trial

Conviction hailed as justice for singer's victims.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith's mom reveals she had 'non-consensual' sex with star's dad

The 'Set It Off' actress's mother made the candid confession in a clip shared of the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk', which tackles sexual consent.
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. How much you'll pay to stay at the SA hotels voted among the world's top 100 Travel
  3. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  4. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  5. 'Watershed moment' as local eateries make world's 100 best list Food

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed