SPOTLIGHT | 'Dune' opening this weekend; highlights from DC Fandome

This week we focus on the much anticipated science-fiction/adventure cinema release Dune, coming to screens this Friday, October 22. The adaptation by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Prisoners) from the 1965 Frank Herbert science-fiction classic novel promises to draw a closer connection to the book.

Villeneuve is known for making visually inventive, sensitive and unflinching films and this reimagining could not have fallen into a better director’s hands. With audiovisual technology at its fore, the 2021 Imax 3D version is in a league of its own - promising to be a cinematic feast, best enjoyed on the big screen. The stellar cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Jason Momoa.

Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince talking to moviegoers and Spotlight prize-winners at the first advance premiere screenings of the film, held last week.

This Spotlight episode also brings you the chance to catch up on all the highlights from last week’s global DC Fandome, so if you missed this virtual event, featuring all the developments around DC Comics film and other news, get all the updates and full trailers on our Facebook page: @Spotlight South Africa.

On a romantic note, Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Pan, Anna Karenina) stars Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr and is slated for release later in the year. Catch the trailer: the movie promises to bring a fresh approach to this famous story of wordplay vs swordplay rivalry in pursuit of the affections of a woman.

Catch all the details of the Halloween paid sneak previews of the quirky, crazy and scary family sequel, Monster Family 2, an ideal trick to treat your loved ones to on Sunday October 31 at 10am.

For all the clips, interviews and trailers visit our Facebook page @Spotlight South Africa. See you at the movies!