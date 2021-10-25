Lifestyle

WATCH | Meet Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane

25 October 2021 - 13:17 By TimesLIVE Video

Newly crowned Miss SA 2021, 24-year-old Lalela Mswane, sat down with the Sunday Times news team last Thursday at her new Miss SA apartment suite in Sandton to discuss her journey thus far, her goals and dreams, and what she hopes to achieve during her reign.

The KwaZulu-Natal native, who hails from KwaSokhulu near Richards Bay, recalled sharing her life-changing journey to becoming Miss SA with her tight-knit family — and what it means for all of them.

Mswane said she may have big shoes to fill following the queens who have reigned before her, but she hopes to create her own path while ensuring she fulfils her purpose.

“I think it’s important I never try replicate any queen’s journey,” she said.

