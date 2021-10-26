Finding balance: Work, study and live

IIE Rosebank College believes we live in a blended state, encompassing offline and online activities — between that is finding time to live. Time to rest and enjoy all the things you love doing is still valuable. Family and me-time are needed; the trick is finding balance.

An option for studying, gigging and living, is online learning. With the improvement in infrastructure in SA and data costs becoming affordable, why not study online? The demand for online studies is expected to grow in 2021. To this end, Rosebank College increased the number of IIE online qualifications to give prospective students a choice of several IIE degrees, higher certificates, and a diploma.

A formal qualification is still advisable whether you want to be an entrepreneur or work for someone else. In the era of the gig economy, “gigs” are becoming more prevalent. Doing a combination of both seems to be the favoured option for having it all.

If you pace yourself, you can fit studying into your lifestyle efficiently with IIE online learning, which is modular and affordable, enabling students to start with a minimum of two modules a semester. Students are empowered to complete their qualification in line with their schedule and budget. E-books (textbooks) are included in the tuition fee.

Studying online can feel distant. Choose an accredited and registered online provider with support structures in place to increase your chances of securing a qualification successfully and guide you along your journey.

Registrations for 2021 at IIE Rosebank College are still open .

This article was paid for by Rosebank College.