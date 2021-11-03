Why the Galaxy A03s is the affordable smartphone you’ll want

When a new smartphone has a triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery1, powerful performance and a customisable One UI Core, you would usually expect it to be in a high price range. The newly released Galaxy A03s proves the opposite.

It offers premium smartphone features at an affordable price and is clearly designed to make smartphone innovation accessible to more people – from the first-time smartphone user to those on a budget.

Here’s why ...

This beautifully designed device offers more display, which means more room to play. You can expand your view with the 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display of the Galaxy A03s and with its HD+ technology, your everyday content looks sharp, crisp and clear. It also offers a One UI Core experience where the hardware and software work seamlessly together - with content and features at your fingertips so you can get to them faster.

You can now easily switch apps and get information for multiple apps at once. The convenient customisable UI design lets you multitask on a single screen you’ll really enjoy. The Galaxy A03s offers a rewarding Android experience. It ensures you get the latest Google apps2 on Android OS, fully supported and also supports premium Samsung services that include Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch so it’s really easy and fast to move your data and pictures from your old phone to your new Galaxy.

For many of us these days the camera and video is one of the most rewarding components of a great smartphone. The Galaxy A03s doesn’t disappoint. You can snap memorable moments in clear detail with the 13MP main camera, customise focus with the depth camera, or get closer to the details with macro camera.

The 2MP macro camera pays attention to the tiny details. It applies natural bokeh effect to your pictures, allowing your subject to stand out from the background. The 2MP depth camera lets you adjust the depth of field in your photos. With a simple touch, you can easily fine-tune the background blur behind your subject for high-quality portrait shots that stand out. With the Galaxy A03s 5MP front camera and bokeh effect, it's easy to snap stunning selfies that feature more you and less background.

The Galaxy A03s also combines Octa-core processing power with up to 3GB of RAM for fast and efficient performance. Enjoy 32GB of internal storage or add even more space with up to 1TB microSD card.

Ultimately, the Galaxy A03s combines powerful features all encased in a device with refined curves, seamless navigation and security and innovation – that ensures a premium smartphone experience, that just happens to be affordable.

1. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,900mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

2. Availability of Google apps or One U.I may vary depending on country or language

This article was paid for by Samsung.