Barbie gets SA street cred as designer Gert-Johan Coetzee dresses the iconic doll

One of SA's most renowned designers, Gert-Johan Coetzee, will collaborate with one of the world's most iconic fashion dolls, Barbie.

The “Barbie Loves Gert” collection comprises 31 looks and celebrates the uniqueness of South Africans. All genders, sizes and cultures are represented in the work by Coetzee, and the models who walk in the show reflect Coetzee’s commitment to diversity.

The collaboration was announced on Wednesday evening.

“I wanted Barbie to experience SA to its fullest by integrating an array of South African cultural elements into the collection. Striking pink from the Pedi culture is complemented by geometric patterns inspired by the Zulu culture.

“South African beadwork in black and white, I took inspiration from the Xhosa culture, I wanted this collection to encapsulate a truly South African experience,” said Coetzee.

The clothing collection includes both couture and ready-to-wear items. The 15 ready-to-wear items from the collection will be available on Coetzee’s website for purchase and couture items can be made to order.