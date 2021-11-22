Mbalula pleads for Lalela Mswane to ‘take a stand’ by not attending Miss Universe in Israel

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is the latest to express his opinion about Miss SA Lalela Mswane attending the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, saying she should take a stand.

Mswane’s participation at the pageant came under scrutiny this month after pro-Palestine supporters urged the 24-year-old not to attend.

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) said SA’s participation was “inexcusable”.

On social media Mbalula pleaded with Mswane to take a stand.

“ History will be on your side [and] you will be remembered forever and ever. Use your power. Don’t go to Israel. We are supporting you as our golden girl,” said the minister.

Mbalula said if Mswane decided not to attend the beauty pageant, she would lose nothing and would gain a great deal.

He also took aim at the Miss Universe organisers, asking why they chose Israel.

“The organisers of Miss Universe are to blame. Why Israel? Over so many countries. We stand with the people of Palestine. Solidarity forever,” he said.

At the weekend, several organisations marched outside the Miss SA Organisation offices in Johannesburg to hand over a memorandum as part of a protest against Mswane’s involvement in the pageant.

Speaking at the march, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlaminisaid by Mswane heading to Israel, her participation would be like “wearing a swimming costume to swim in the blood of women and children of Palestine”.