Was government right to withdraw support for Miss SA Lalela Mswane? Opinions are split

Miss SA Lalela Mswane is dominating conversations on social media after the government issued a statement on Sunday to announce its decision to distance itself from her participation in the Miss Universe pageant.

Mswane is embroiled in controversy since the Miss SA Organisation said she would not be withdrawing from the pageant set to take place in Israel in December.

Many online are opposed to her taking part in the pageant, while others were critical of the government for withdrawing support.

Politicians and civil society have in the past week called on Mswane to take a stance against Israel in that country’s conflict with Palestine.

The department of sport, arts and culture said the Miss SA Organisation did not seem eager to appreciate the negative impact of representing the country in Israel.