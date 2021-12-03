Alec Baldwin says he’d ‘never point a gun at anyone, pull a trigger at them’

Baldwin had been told the gun was “safe” by crew members in charge of checking weapons.

“I’ve been told by people in the know that it is highly unlikely I would be charged with anything criminally,” Baldwin said.

He said he “would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

Describing what happened, he said the revolver went off when he was cocking the gun and rehearsing camera angles with Hutchins.

“In this scene, I am going to cock the gun. I said, ‘Do you want to see that?’ And she said yes. I take the gun and start to cock it. I’m not going to pull the trigger. I said, ‘Did you see that?’ She said, ‘Well cheat it down and tilt it down a little like that’. I cocked the gun and go, ‘Can you see that? And I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off’.”

Baldwin said he first thought Hutchins had fainted and it wasn't until hours later he was told she had died. He said he “couldn’t imagine” ever making another movie that involved guns.

The actor, best known for the TV comedy series 30 Rock, has been widely criticised for not thoroughly checking the gun himself. He insisted in the interview that was not the actor’s job.

“When that person who was charged with that job handed me the weapon, I trusted them. In the 40 years I’ve been in this business all the way up until that day, I’ve never had a problem,” he said.

Two crew members have filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others of negligence and lax safety protocols on the set.

Baldwin said he “did not observe any safety or security issues all the time I was there”.

Reuters