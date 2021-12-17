Miss World postponed, but Shudu still a winner

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida may have to wait to compete for the Miss World crown, but she is already a winner at the pageant.

The Miss World ceremony was postponed by organisers hours before it was set to begin on Friday morning.

The pageant said there were Covid-19 cases among contestants and staff, raising health and safety concerns.

“After meeting with virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico health department, the decision has been made by the organisers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum José Miguel Agrelot.”

It said the event will be held within the next 90 days.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made,” it said.

Contestants and staff will go into quarantine and once cleared return to their home countries.

Musida had already made her mark on the pageant, blowing away supporters with her looks at the Miss World gala dinner and scoring a prestigious Beauty with a Purpose award given before the main ceremony.

“I am thrilled to announce we have won Beauty with a Purpose along with five other incredible projects,” the beauty queen announced on social media.

She said it had been a long journey to helping people find their inner strength.

“When I stood on the Miss SA stage more than a year ago I pledged to start a mindful movement and over the past year we did just that. Through ‘Mindful Mondays’ and ‘Shudu finds her Magic’ we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and start the journey towards mental health and wellbeing.

“I keep using the word ‘we’ because it was us and you (reading this) who built this. Without your constant support and commitment to this movement none of this would’ve been possible. I am humbled to have been chosen as a vessel by sharing my story with the world, and if it touched only one person and made them realise they were not alone then it will all have been worth it.”