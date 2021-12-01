Lifestyle

RATE IT: Shudu Musida’s Miss World looks

01 December 2021 - 12:30
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is gunning for the Miss World title.
Image: SUPPLIED

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has served nothing but looks since her departure to Puerto Rico to compete in the 70th Miss World pageant. 

Since her arrival in the country last week, Musida has kept us all up to date about her daily outfits. She served us smart-casual, African print dresses and designer gowns, making it impossible to choose which stands out most. 

Some on social media have said the looks have filled them with anticipation for Musida’s Miss World gown.

Which one is your fav?

Take our polls and let us know whether you think each outfit is hot or not.

Basking in the sun in purple 

Maxi dress fit for royalty 

Lady in red

Regal in blue 

Laid-back 

African print two piece 

White gown fit for a queen 

Keeping it casual 

Looking like Miss World already 

