It's official: being obsessed with celebrity is just plain dumb

Researchers have found that people who are obsessed with Hollywood gossip and A-list celebs do not have very high IQs

It's easy to become obsessed with celebrities. No longer do you need to buy the latest YOU or People magazine, just glance at your phone and within minutes someone famous will monopolise your screen. But what does this fascination with the famous actually say about you?



Chances are your infatuation with Timothée Chalamet or your preoccupation with the changing body shapes of the Kardashians are telling you that you're an idiot — at least according to Hungarian academics. The New York Post reported this week that new research suggests that people who are obsessed with Hollywood gossip and A-list celebs do not have very high IQs — a blow to fans who live to read the pages of tabloid magazines and adore reality TV...