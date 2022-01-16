Lifestyle

It's official: being obsessed with celebrity is just plain dumb

Researchers have found that people who are obsessed with Hollywood gossip and A-list celebs do not have very high IQs

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
16 January 2022 - 00:00 By Andrea Nagel

It's easy to become obsessed with celebrities. No longer do you need to buy the latest YOU or People magazine, just glance at your phone and within minutes someone famous will monopolise your screen. But what does this fascination with the famous actually say about you?

Chances are your infatuation with Timothée Chalamet or your preoccupation with the changing body shapes of the Kardashians are telling you that you're an idiot — at least according to Hungarian academics. The New York Post reported this week that new research suggests that people who are obsessed with Hollywood gossip and A-list celebs do not have very high IQs — a blow to fans who live to read the pages of tabloid magazines and adore reality TV...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food
  2. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel
  3. The Foulest Cape: A tour of SA’s most scandalous places Travel
  4. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...