Art

Artist Hedwig Barry makes beauty from 'trash' in debut solo exhibition

At Nirox Sculpture Park, Barry's giant sculptures made from sheets of crumpled metal speak to cultivating love and gratitude for objects we want to throw away

Hedwig Barry started her master’s degree in fine art at Wits in 2019, the year she turned 50. Two years later and her paintings, drawings and huge scrap-metal sculptures are showing in galleries, locally and abroad, and her work has been commissioned by large corporates such as BMW.



Though Barry taught at the National School of the Arts for two years, her passion is to create it, so she decided to pursue her ambition to be a full-time artist. And she is being noticed. In a big way...