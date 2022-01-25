One step closer to the crown- Shudufhadzo Musida ‘humbled’ after making Miss World top 40
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida says she is humbled to have made the Miss World top 40.
Musida is among the contestants who have been invited to return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 12 to continue their quest to be crowned the 70th Miss World on March 16.
The competition was initially set to happen on December 16 but was brought to a halt due to positive Covid-19 cases among contestants and staff.
Musida said her biggest motivation for the competition was her Beauty with a Purpose project: a children’s book through which she raises awareness about bullying.
She and several other contestants won awards for their projects.
“Going into this my biggest driver was Beauty with a Purpose and to have my project chosen as one of the winners is such an honour, but to have met the human embodiments of beauty with a purpose in the other contestants just made the journey that much more fulfilling,” she said via Instagram.
Announcing her Beauty with a Purpose win in December, Musida said her book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, was her way to help people find their inner strength.
“When I stood on the Miss SA stage more than a year ago I pledged to start a mindful movement and over the past year we did just that. Through ‘Mindful Mondays’ and Shudu finds her Magic we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and start the journey towards mental health and wellbeing.
“I keep using the word ‘we’ because it was us and you (reading this) who built this. Without your constant support and commitment to this movement none of this would’ve been possible. I am humbled to have been chosen as a vessel by sharing my story with the world, and if it touched only one person and made them realise they were not alone then it will all have been worth it.”
The Miss World Organisation said only the top 40 of the 97 contestants will return for the finale, while others will be featured during the live broadcast.
“Julia Morley and her Miss World team would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the contestants from the 97 countries that have contributed so much to this year's event. We are sad that you cannot all return for the finale, but we really hope that every country will join with us online on March 16,” said the organisation.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.