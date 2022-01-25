One step closer to the crown- Shudufhadzo Musida ‘humbled’ after making Miss World top 40

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida says she is humbled to have made the Miss World top 40.

Musida is among the contestants who have been invited to return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 12 to continue their quest to be crowned the 70th Miss World on March 16.

The competition was initially set to happen on December 16 but was brought to a halt due to positive Covid-19 cases among contestants and staff.

Musida said her biggest motivation for the competition was her Beauty with a Purpose project: a children’s book through which she raises awareness about bullying.

She and several other contestants won awards for their projects.

“Going into this my biggest driver was Beauty with a Purpose and to have my project chosen as one of the winners is such an honour, but to have met the human embodiments of beauty with a purpose in the other contestants just made the journey that much more fulfilling,” she said via Instagram.