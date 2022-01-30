Go big or go home: how to grab the year of the tiger by the tail

According to the Chinese zodiac, this year is all about drama, though it will also be a year of gaining back strength after a hard-working 2021

The Chinese zodiac dates back to the Qin Dynasty of over 2,000 years ago and is rooted in a system of zoolatry, or animal worship. Legend has it that the Jade Emperor challenged the animals of his kingdom to a “great race”, which the wiliest creature, Rat, won. Tiger, who was convinced he was the fastest beast, came third when Ox narrowly pipped him across the finish line. Though Tiger came third out of the 12 animals, the emperor realised Tiger's ambitious and competitive nature associating him with yang — masculine, active — energy.



In addition to the animals, the Chinese zodiac also cycles through five elemental types. So, this is not only the year of the tiger, it’s also the year of the water tiger. Water years are said to bring out emotions more than any of the other elements...