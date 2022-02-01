Joe Rogan apologises, pledges more balance on his show after backlash hits Spotify shares

“If I pissed you off, I’m sorry,” Rogan said. “I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.”

Rogan is a prominent vaccine sceptic and his views on vaccines and government mandates to control the spread of the virus alienated prominent figures from singer-songwriter Neil Young to guitarist Nils Lofgren to best-selling US professor and author Brené Brown.

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell also asked for her music to be taken off Spotify, citing a letter from hundreds of medical professionals urging the platform to prevent Rogan spreading falsehoods on the pandemic.

Spotify, which reports its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, has spent billions to build its podcast business and now has over 3-million titles on its platform. Though it has an exclusive licence to distribute the podcast, Rogan himself owns the show.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said late on Sunday that he might disagree with the views of some individuals on the platform but that it was “important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor”.

Its new policies include adding an advisory to any pandemic-related podcast that will direct listeners to a Covid-19 hub containing information from medical and health experts, as well as links to authoritative sources.

But the task of content moderation that it has now been dragged into is very different from removing songs with copyright violations, a job that Spotify is familiar with.

The social media giant Facebook also had to give up its opposition to deciding what content people see, and has deployed thousands of content moderators as well as artificial intelligence to block hate speech and fake news on its platform.

With Rogan apologising, the current controversy might blow over, but it is unlikely to be the last that Spotify will face.

Spotify’s shares have since rebounded in the wake of Rogan’s apology.

