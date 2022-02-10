How do we love the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone? Let us count the ways
Affordable and hi-tech, this smartphone would make the most wonderful Valentine's Day gift
Roses, chocolates and a mixed tape of your favourite ’90s love songs aren’t going to cut it this Valentine’s Day. The world has moved on. You know it and your soon-to-be Valentine knows it too.
Fortunately, with the new attractively-priced Huawei nova Y9a smartphone now available in SA, you have the opportunity to make this the best Valentine’s Day yet for your special someone.
Here are the top five things we love about this incredible device:
1. Its sleek and sexy design
The Huawei nova Y9a is sleek, slim and stunning to look at and hold. The smartphone’s 6.63″ screen offers a huge screen-to-body ratio of more than 92%, making it perfect for photographers, videographers, gamers and movie lovers.
2. Its wow-worthy camera
The Huawei nova Y9a boasts one of the most impressive cameras on a nova device to date.
Its 64MP quad camera comprises a main camera, an ultra-wide angle lens, a depth lens and a macro lens. These four lenses work together to take professional-looking shots every time, whether you’re shooting large groups of people or the microscopic details of a flower.
With Super Night Mode, you can take sharp, vivid photographs even in lowlight environments. Shooting candlelit dinners and night cityscapes has never been so easy.
3. Its immersive display
Lose yourself in the Huawei nova Y9a’s immersive FullView display. By incorporating a selfie camera that pops up when you need it, the brand's designers eliminated the need for notches on the screen, meaning there's nothing to interrupt your viewing pleasure when watching videos or playing mobile games.
The 6.63″ IPS panel also supports 1.67-million colours, a contrast ratio of up to 1500:1 and a resolution of 2400 x 1800 at 397ppi. What does this mean? Sharp, beautiful, vivid colours all day, every day.
4. Its superior charging abilities
With 40W Huawei SuperCharge, you can charge the Huawei nova Y9a to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes; not that you’ll need to charge it all that often.
This smartphone comes standard with a large 4200mAh battery, which can support, on one full charge, 44 hours of voice calls, 117 hours of music playback, 12 hours of internet browsing, 10 hours of video watching and nine hours of continuous gaming.
In other words, with the Huawei nova Y9a, battery worries are a thing of the past.
5. Its large (and expandable) storage
The Huawei nova Y9a comes with an 8GB smart internal storage engine that is supported by Huawei's high-efficiency data replacement system, cold data storage and data dumping technologies and can therefore run more applications in the background compared to other smartphones within the same price bracket.
With a generous 128GB of storage space, this device can store more than 10,000 songs or 900 episodes of your favourite series. This storage can further be expanded with an additional 256GB memory card.
Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember
Gift your loved one the Huawei nova Y9a in Midnight Black or Space Silver. It's available online at the Huawei Store or at leading retailers for just R6,499.
This article was paid for by Huawei.