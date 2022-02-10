How do we love the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone? Let us count the ways

Roses, chocolates and a mixed tape of your favourite ’90s love songs aren’t going to cut it this Valentine’s Day. The world has moved on. You know it and your soon-to-be Valentine knows it too.

Fortunately, with the new attractively-priced Huawei nova Y9a smartphone now available in SA, you have the opportunity to make this the best Valentine’s Day yet for your special someone.

Here are the top five things we love about this incredible device:

1. Its sleek and sexy design

The Huawei nova Y9a is sleek, slim and stunning to look at and hold. The smartphone’s 6.63″ screen offers a huge screen-to-body ratio of more than 92%, making it perfect for photographers, videographers, gamers and movie lovers.

2. Its wow-worthy camera

The Huawei nova Y9a boasts one of the most impressive cameras on a nova device to date.

Its 64MP quad camera comprises a main camera, an ultra-wide angle lens, a depth lens and a macro lens. These four lenses work together to take professional-looking shots every time, whether you’re shooting large groups of people or the microscopic details of a flower.

With Super Night Mode, you can take sharp, vivid photographs even in lowlight environments. Shooting candlelit dinners and night cityscapes has never been so easy.

3. Its immersive display

Lose yourself in the Huawei nova Y9a’s immersive FullView display. By incorporating a selfie camera that pops up when you need it, the brand's designers eliminated the need for notches on the screen, meaning there's nothing to interrupt your viewing pleasure when watching videos or playing mobile games.