SA do your bit to reach one million acts of kindness with Jungle Oats

“These acts could be anything from helping a gogo cross the road or donating your clothes to someone in need or giving out food parcels. Every act counts towards the greater goal of one million little acts of heart,” says Rinee Mudavhi, brand manager at Jungle Oats.

To track SA’s progress, Jungle has introduced Heartie as the campaign’s mascot. The idea is simple: with every act of kindness, Heartie’s “Heart-O-Meter” rises. All you need to do is to post your act of heart to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #LittleActsofHeart.

If South Africans reach the final goal of one million acts of kindness, Jungle has pledged to match this by contributing food hampers to the value of R1m to those in need.