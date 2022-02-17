Lifestyle

SA do your bit to reach one million acts of kindness with Jungle Oats

Jungle Oats’ Little Acts of Heart initiative hopes to encourage South Africans to share one million small acts of kindness in their everyday lives and prove we are a nation with heart

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
17 February 2022 - 08:18
One of two murals in Johannesburg painted by local street artists for the Jungle Oats #LittleActsofHeart campaign.
Image: Supplied

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the devastating consequences of looting across the country and a record high unemployment rate — South Africans have experienced two very challenging years.

But, in the face of this devastation and as we head into 2022, Jungle Oats is hopeful and wants to remind South Africans of who they are at their core — people who are kind, warm, generous and, ultimately, helpful.

To do this, they launched their Little Acts of Heart initiative earlier this week, a campaign with which the brand hopes to encourage South Africans to share one million small acts of kindness in their everyday lives.

“These acts could be anything from helping a gogo cross the road or donating your clothes to someone in need or giving out food parcels. Every act counts towards the greater goal of one million little acts of heart,” says Rinee Mudavhi, brand manager at Jungle Oats.

To track SA’s progress, Jungle has introduced Heartie as the campaign’s mascot. The idea is simple: with every act of kindness, Heartie’s “Heart-O-Meter” rises. All you need to do is to post your act of heart to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #LittleActsofHeart.

If South Africans reach the final goal of one million acts of kindness, Jungle has pledged to match this by contributing food hampers to the value of R1m to those in need.

To encourage South Africans to participate, Jungle partnered with local street artists to create murals in three cities across SA. Keep your eyes peeled for two murals in Johannesburg, two in Cape Town and one Durban and remember to post your #LittleActsofHeart. 

To track the progress of the Heart-O-Meter, keep an eye on Jungle SA’s social media pages. 

