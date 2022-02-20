Dancer and singer unite for live show with a 'strong feminist standpoint'

2021 Standard Bank Young Artist winner for dance Kristi-Leigh Gresse is set to perform with chart-topping singer Msaki in Johannesburg

Kristi-Leigh Gresse is the 2021 Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year winner for dance. She chats to us about her collaboration with chart-topping singer songwriter Msaki, as part of the musician’s upcoming Bassline Live concert to promote her album Platinumb Heart at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg next week.



How did this collaboration come about? ..